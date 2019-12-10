 facebookyoutubetwitterlinkedinpinterestplaceholder star
Over 30 years providing first class quality, electrical services to Edinburgh

Trusted Electrical Contractors in Edinburgh & Glasgow

We have been providing first-class, quality electrical services in Edinburgh for over 30 years and have recently expanded to Glasgow where we offer the same great electrical services. Our team are experienced, highly trained electricians with years of knowledge and service. We pride ourselves in our customer service and a job well done. As one of Edinburgh’s best electrical contractors we offer a wide range of domestic, landlord and commercial electrical services. From small domestic repairs to rewiring projects, installations and lighting, we carry out every job to the highest standard.

Popular Electrical Services

In addition to our electrical services, lighting repairs and installations remain at the heart of what we do. We offer traditional, modern or contemporary and even blended lighting schemes. We specialise in fitting and repairing chandeliers.



Electrical Services

  • Electrical installation
  • Rewiring
  • Fuse Boards
  • Electrical Testing
  • Smoke Alarms
  • EV Home Chargers


Landlord Services

  • EICR
  • PAT Testing
  • Smoke Alarms & Detectors
  • Consumer Units


Lighting Installation

  • Repair & Refurbishment
  • Chandeliers
  • LED Lighting Installation
  • UV C Lighting

Online booking exclusive

We are the first electricians in Edinburgh (possibly Scotland) to offer an online booking service. Need a repair or quote

Electrician Edinburgh

Just book your appointment online, job done!

Book to get a quote
Electrical Contactor Edinburgh

Save Money

We can save you money on your energy bills by converting your lighting to LED lights.We can design and install energy efficient infrared heating systems and install smartwiring systems, to optimise your energy consumption.

Our Team

Our team of electrical contractors are all highly trained and passionate about their work. A job well done with a first-class service delivered every time.

Experience Knowledge Service

“Scott at KG Electrical Solutions was very efficient, he made sure to explain the electrical fault, any necessary work to be carried out and started the job without delay. We received a precise invoice at the completion of work and our bill the following day, telephoning to make payment was straight forward also. Would thoroughly recommend as a company, work was completed in a safe and secure manner at a very reasonable cost.”

Jim Morrison

