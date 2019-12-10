Trusted Electrical Contractors in Edinburgh & Glasgow
We have been providing first-class, quality electrical services in Edinburgh for over 30 years and have recently expanded to Glasgow where we offer the same great electrical services. Our team are experienced, highly trained electricians with years of knowledge and service. We pride ourselves in our customer service and a job well done. As one of Edinburgh’s best electrical contractors we offer a wide range of domestic, landlord and commercial electrical services. From small domestic repairs to rewiring projects, installations and lighting, we carry out every job to the highest standard.
Popular Electrical Services
- Electrical installations
- Electrical testing (EICR & PAT testing)
- Electrical rewiring
- Fuse board replacements and upgrades
- Smoke alarms
- Lighting repairs and upgrades
In addition to our electrical services, lighting repairs and installations remain at the heart of what we do. We offer traditional, modern or contemporary and even blended lighting schemes. We specialise in fitting and repairing chandeliers.